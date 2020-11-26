By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local researchers are making progress on COVID-19 vaccines but say they are still recruiting more people to participate in their studies.
The University of Pittsburgh is currently involved in efforts to test the efficacy of a vaccine candidate from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The University of Oxford is also partnering with AstraZeneca.
Pittsburgh is one of more than 100 trial sites for this particular vaccine candidate. It is also a local site for Moderna’s as well as Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 clinical trials.
On Tuesday, the University of Pittsburgh said that participants can still enroll for the vaccine trials at this website.
Dr. Sharon Riddler is leading efforts for the Phase 3 trial for the AstraZeneca vaccine, while Dr. Judy Martin is leading efforts for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine trials.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
