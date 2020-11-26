BELLEVUE (KDKA) — While some vaccines like Moderna and AstraZeneca can remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures, the Pfizer vaccine, which could likely be the first out of the gate, requires ultra-cold storage.

Now one local dry ice supplier says that his phone lines have been ringing for weeks.

At Kelly Dry Ice Company in Bellevue, business is smoking.

“A lot of food services because people aren’t going to the stores, they’re all going online,” said owner Ed Kelly.

With more people shipping food to families this Thanksgiving, this supply company is moving 40,000 to 50,000 pounds of dry ice per week.

“His wife was a nurse in Texas and he was sending her Thanksgiving dinner,” Kelly said.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

With distribution plans for COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer, which must be transported and stored in negative 70 degree temperatures, the owners says his services are already being requested from around the region.

“A lot of pharmacies calling, a couple different health departments [from] Ohio, West Virginia, northern Pennsylvania,” Kelly said.

So far, there are more than 20 inquires into the Kelly Dry Ice Company, mostly for small pellets for ease of handling.

“If the vaccine is small, they could put it in a container and put 20 pounds of it in there and that would keep everything frozen for two days, three days,” Kelly said.

The owner says he and his suppliers are ready and eager to meet the rise in demand.

“As long as we can help the people out, we will help them so we can get back to normal,” Kelly said. “That’s what everybody would like to see.”

The Kelly Dry Ice Company has contracts with two out-of-state medical facilities, but with distribution on ice at the moment, there are no orders just yet.