By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A male inmate died at the Allegheny County Jail on Thursday, and an investigation is pending.

According to Allegheny County Warden Orlando Harper, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

Harper said that the medical staff and a correctional officer attended to the inmate after a medical emergency was called.

Paramedics showed up at the scene, but the inmate was declared to be deceased at 10:43 a.m. Sunday, Harper said.

There will be an internal review and an investigation from Allegheny County Police launched into the incident.

The name of the inmate is not known at this time.

