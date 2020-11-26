By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PHOENIX (KDKA) — Larry Fitzgerald has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after the positive test.
The Cardinals will now play a game without the Pitt grad for the first time since 2014.
In just two seasons at Pitt in 2002 and 2003, Fitzgerald racked up 92 catches, 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns.
