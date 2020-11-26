By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The organizers of the Latrobe turkey trot insisted the show must go on this year.

Families laced up their sneakers for the Latrobe Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on Thursday. The Thanksgiving tradition also offered a virtual option for those who could not attend in person.

Organizers say they did not want to cancel the event since it is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

“A lot of people were very happy that we kept this family tradition going on. Some people come home for Thanksgiving, and this is their one normalcy. They could start their Thanksgiving off on the right foot,” said Craig Shevchik, the executive director of Latrobe Parks and Recreation.

Organizers say they had about 600 runners and 150 walkers. They were sent out in groups of 100 to make sure everyone stayed at a safe distance.