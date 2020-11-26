Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle late on Wednesday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Liberty Avenue at 21st Street, the man was walking in front of a stopped Port Authority bus when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to Pittsburgh Police.
He was last listed in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative.
