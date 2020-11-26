PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most of the heavy rain is over and Thanksgiving is off to a mild start in the 50s.

All together from yesterday and today, most areas picked up about .25″ of rainfall.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The area is now only 1.13″ below normal for the month and a little over 2″ below normal for the season.

High temperatures will be above normal in the upper 50s with wind gusts picking up around 20 miles per hour.

The rest of the day looks cloudy with light scattered showers and drizzle.

Tomorrow will be cloudy but dry with highs in the mid-50s then the weekend will have plenty of sunshine with seasonable temperatures.

Monday will be the next chance for rain, switching to snow showers for early Tuesday and the chance will remain on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.