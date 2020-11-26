By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALTIMORE (KDKA) – For the fourth straight day, the Baltimore Ravens have had more positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a report from Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the Ravens reportedly had more positive tests on Wednesday.

Ravens had more positive COVID-19 tests yesterday, per source. This marks the fourth straight day of positive tests. The outbreak in Baltimore continues. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 26, 2020

That marks the fourth straight day of positive cases among the Ravens.

It is unknown how many cases were reported or if the positive cases were among players, staff, or coaches.

Yesterday, the NFL announced that the Steelers vs. Ravens game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night would be postponed until Sunday at 1:15.

As of Thursday morning, that plan is still in place, with the Steelers and Ravens scheduled to kickoff at 1:15 p.m. at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.