By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans will not get to see the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Baltimore Ravens Thanksgiving night.

The game was moved to Sunday, a move which has disappointed fans and even some players.

Steelers President Art Rooney II issued his own statement Thanksgiving morning on Twitter.

“Though we are disappointed that we will not get to play for our fans on Thanksgiving night this year, we look forward to many more exciting times during the 2020 season. Today gives us all a time to reflect and appreciate what we can be thankful for on this holiday. And I want to add a special note of thanks to all our frontline workers for all your tireless efforts in these difficult times. On behalf of the entire Steelers organization, I want to thank Steelers nation for all your support during this unusual season and wish you and your families a safe and happy Thanksgiving!” the Pittsburgh Steelers account tweeted on behalf of Rooney II.

A message from #Steelers President Art Rooney II:

In the meantime, reports are suggesting that even more Ravens players have tested positive for COVID-19 for a fourth consecutive day.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Ravens at 1:15 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

The Ravens tweeted on November 25 that they have disciplined a staff member for conduct related to the COVID-19 outbreak among their organization.