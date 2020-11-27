Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TRAFFORD (KDKA) — A deadly crash in Trafford Borough claimed the life of a woman on Thanksgiving.
The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the victim as 87-year-old Elizabeth Hufnagle.
The coroner says she was driving on Belleau Wood Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when she lost control of her vehicle, drove through someone’s yard, and hit a tree.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner says she was not wearing a seatbelt.
You must log in to post a comment.