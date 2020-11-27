CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TRAFFORD (KDKA) — A deadly crash in Trafford Borough claimed the life of a woman on Thanksgiving.

The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the victim as 87-year-old Elizabeth Hufnagle.

The coroner says she was driving on Belleau Wood Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when she lost control of her vehicle, drove through someone’s yard, and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

