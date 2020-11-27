By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,642 new Coronavirus cases this Friday and six additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 1,302 are confirmed from 5,904 PCR tests. There are 340 probable cases.

The Health Department did not provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

New cases range in age from 3 months to 103 years with a median age of 42 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from October 14 to November 26. There are 12 positive test results that are over a week old.

Six new deaths push the county death toll to 504.

There have been 26,821 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say 262,828 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: