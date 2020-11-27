CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Firearms Division is closed until further notice due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure on Friday morning.

It was not specified how many people had been infected in this exposure.

According to the county Sheriff’s Office, the Firearms Division office and waiting room will be sanitized.

People who had previously scheduled appointments will be able to make up those appointments once the Firearms Division has reopened, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says.

