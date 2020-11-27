DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton police say the fatal shootings of three men inside a city home this week stemmed from a robbery and drug deal.

Octavius Lamont Humphrey Sr., of Trotwood, was being held on murder, tampering with evidence and weapons counts.

It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained a lawyer.

Police responded to the home Tuesday after one of the victims called 911 to report the shooting.

The three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Humphrey was arrested early Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at a Trotwood home.

Police called the shootings a “targeted attack.”

