PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen gave a statement as COVID-19 cases reached a record high on Black Friday.

According to Dr. Bogen, if cases continue to rise at their current rate, the county’s healthcare systems will be overwhelmed within the next month.

At this time, she said that healthcare systems are equipped to deal with the cases right now.

“We know that it can take two weeks for changes in behavior to impact the spread of the virus and for case numbers to decrease, which is why I am asking you to start now,” Dr. Bogen said in her statement.

She is urging Allegheny County residents to abide by the stay-at-home advisory.

Dr. Bogen also announced that due to the number of new cases, case investigators are having to prioritize who they reach out to. Starting today, case investigators will no longer be able to immediately call people with new cases who are in between the ages of 6 to 17 and 45 to 59 years. This development may change depending on if the daily case rate decreases.

