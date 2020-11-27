Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — More than 600,000 people have downloaded Pennsylvania’s official coronavirus exposure notification app.
COVID Alert PA surpassed 600,000 downloads on Friday.
The state encouraged people to download the app on Wednesday during the emergency alert.
RELATED STORY: Wolf Administration Using National Alert System To Send Coronavirus Notifications To Phones
COVID Alert PA does not track your location. It uses Bluetooth technology to communicate with other app users and notifies you if you’ve been in close contact with someone who later tests positive.
You must log in to post a comment.