PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest state championship scores right here!

PIAA State Finals

Class 5A

Pine-Richland vs. Catherdral Prep, 8 p.m., Friday

Class 4A

Thomas Jefferson vs. Jersey City, 3 p.m., Saturday

Class 3A

Central Valley 35, Wyomissing 21

Class 1A

Steelton-Highspire 32, Jeannette 20

