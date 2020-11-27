Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest state championship scores right here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
PIAA State Finals
Class 5A
Pine-Richland vs. Catherdral Prep, 8 p.m., Friday
Class 4A
Thomas Jefferson vs. Jersey City, 3 p.m., Saturday
Class 3A
Central Valley 35, Wyomissing 21
Class 1A
Steelton-Highspire 32, Jeannette 20
