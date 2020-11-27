CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
The man showed up at the hospital around 1:00 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the hip and leg showed up at UPMC Shadyside Hospital early Friday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the scene after the man told police he was shot along Enright Court in East Liberty.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Hospital security personnel recovered a gun from the vehicle that was used to drive the man to the hospital.

