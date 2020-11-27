PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holiday season in downtown Pittsburgh is set to kick off.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market officially opens Friday morning.

Normally, the holiday market would have opened already around Light Up Night, but as with many events this year, the pandemic has forced that to change.

This also means safety protocols will be in place for the market to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Face masks will be required by anyone visiting the market at all times.

Lines will be spread out so guests can do their best to be physically distant.

When looking at items, try not to touch anything before you buy it.

Market staff will be cleaning and sanitizing highly touched surfaces.

There may be times where you are going to have to wait to enter the market because of capacity limits.

Something that’s also a little different — Santa wasn’t able to come visit this year but he can Zoom live from the North Pole.

Many of the same safety protocols are in place to speak with Jolly Old St. Nick as well.

Outside of Market Square, shopping opportunities will include several other vendors and events around Downtown including art galleries, more than 70 black owned businesses, and ways for you to win some money while you are shopping.

The market is set to open at 11:00 Friday morning.