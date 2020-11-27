PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected today with temperatures holding fairly steady through around 2:00 this afternoon.

After that, we should see temperatures steadily ticking down for the rest of the day.

Highs today should be in the upper 40’s, with low temperatures reached just before midnight tonight.

Saturday highs will be in the mid 40’s with high temperatures returning to the 50’s on Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead, rain chances also return on Monday with a solid rain chance throughout the day.

The rain chance changes over to a snow chance on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Interestingly enough, model data has been VERY steady on the track of the area of low pressure that brings both the rain and the snow chance.

It is the type of system and set-up though where you would expect big swings in the forecast due to the particular set-up.

So many things can change including both timing of precipitation and cold air along with the actual track of the system.

That being said, I think the main thing at this point is to be prepared for the season.

There is a chance we will see enough snow next week to impact area roads but it is still too early to talk totals or who will get the lion’s share of snow at this point.

Honestly, I can’t even guarantee it’s going to snow just yet.

