By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved once again.

The NFL announced Friday that the Steelers-Ravens game scheduled for Sunday is being pushed back to Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday before being moved twice due to the Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, even more positive cases were reported among the Ravens organization.

This came after the Ravens announced on Wednesday that they disciplined an employee for not following coronavirus protocols.

