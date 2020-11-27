By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved once again.
The NFL announced Friday that the Steelers-Ravens game scheduled for Sunday is being pushed back to Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday before being moved twice due to the Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak.
Schedule update: Ravens-Steelers moved to Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC. pic.twitter.com/TCP39qkW3O
— Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 27, 2020
RELATED STORIES
- Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Cancels Practice Ahead Of Ravens Game Uncertainty
- Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Sunday’s Game Against Steelers
- Steelers President Says The Organization Is ‘Disappointed’ To Not Play Ravens On Thanksgiving
- Report: Baltimore Ravens Have More Positive COVID-19 Cases
- ‘What A Joke’: Pittsburgh Steelers React To Postponed Thanksgiving Game Against Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore Ravens Discipline Employee Over COVID-19 Outbreak That Postponed Pittsburgh Steelers Game
- Thanksgiving Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens Game Postponed To Sunday
- Report: More COVID-19 Tests Come Back Positive For Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
- COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
On Thursday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.
Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020
Earlier on Wednesday, even more positive cases were reported among the Ravens organization.
This came after the Ravens announced on Wednesday that they disciplined an employee for not following coronavirus protocols.
You must log in to post a comment.