By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The uncertainty about the Pittsburgh Steelers facing off against the Baltimore Ravens is only increasing on Friday.

Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten confirmed that coach Mike Tomlin was canceling today’s practice for the team.

#Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has cancelled Friday’s practice. The team awaits clarification from the NFL on the game vs. the #Ravens. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 27, 2020

The Steelers say they are waiting on guidance from the NFL on the game against the Ravens.

The Steelers are tentatively scheduled to play the Ravens at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, but this has been put into jeopardy after quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens first reported positive COVID-19 cases on Monday and the outbreak led to the primetime Thanksgiving game being canceled, much to fans and players’ disappointment.

