PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved once again.

The NFL announced Friday that the Steelers-Ravens game scheduled for Sunday is being pushed back to Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday before being moved to Sunday due to the Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak.

Schedule update: Ravens-Steelers moved to Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC. pic.twitter.com/TCP39qkW3O — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 27, 2020

The Steelers released a statement, saying they have been “working with the league office to ensure the game can be safely played in Week 12.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus this week. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Jackson tested positive on Tuesday and will not play agaisnt the Steelers. The quarterback has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The Ravens have placed 12 players on the list.

Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's positive test came in Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing. He still won't play Tuesday night against the #Steelers, but based on the timeline, it's possible he could be cleared in time for the rescheduled Dec. 7 game against the #Cowboys. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, even more positive cases were reported among the Ravens organization.

This came after the Ravens announced on Wednesday that they disciplined an employee for not following coronavirus protocols.