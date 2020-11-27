CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Two Days
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens has been moved once again.

The NFL announced Friday that the Steelers-Ravens game scheduled for Sunday is being pushed back to Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday before being moved to Sunday due to the Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak.

The Steelers released a statement, saying they have been “working with the league office to ensure the game can be safely played in Week 12.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus this week. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Jackson tested positive on Tuesday and will not play agaisnt the Steelers. The quarterback has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The Ravens have placed 12 players on the list.

Earlier on Wednesday, even more positive cases were reported among the Ravens organization.

This came after the Ravens announced on Wednesday that they disciplined an employee for not following coronavirus protocols.

