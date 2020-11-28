CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Officials say the crash happened in the area of Smock Road in Franklin Township on Saturday.
Filed Under:ATV Crash, Fayette County, Franklin Township, Killed In ATV Crash, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man riding an ATV was killed in a head-on crash on Route 51 in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Jeremiah Pletcher of Uniontown was killed in a crash on Saturday around 2:44 a.m. Officials say the crash happened in the area of Smock Road in Franklin Township.

Law enforcement says Pletcher was driving south on Route 51 in the left lane on the northbound side when he collided head-on with a vehicle traveling north in the left lane. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, police say.

Comments