Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man riding an ATV was killed in a head-on crash on Route 51 in Fayette County.
Pennsylvania State Police say Jeremiah Pletcher of Uniontown was killed in a crash on Saturday around 2:44 a.m. Officials say the crash happened in the area of Smock Road in Franklin Township.
Law enforcement says Pletcher was driving south on Route 51 in the left lane on the northbound side when he collided head-on with a vehicle traveling north in the left lane. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, police say.
You must log in to post a comment.