By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — Carolers on horseback brought holiday cheer to Plum residents on Saturday.
For the second year in a row, Burton Farm made a surprise visit to The Highlands housing plan in Plum. The carolers were equestrians who love to sing.
They hope to make this an annual event and gallop into other neighborhoods.
“People enjoyed the songs and seeing the horses, getting to come out and pet the horses. Some people didn’t know there were horses on the farm,” said Christine Burton of Burton Farm.
