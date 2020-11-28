Comments
Mary, Queen of Peace (Mount Washington/South Side), which brings together the parishes of Saint Mary of the Mount (Mount Washington) and Prince of Peace (South Side);
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus (Coraopolis/Crescent/Moon), which brings together the parishes of Saint Catherine of Siena (Crescent), Saint Joseph (Coraopolis) and Saint Margaret Mary (Moon Township);
Our Lady of Hope (Bethel Park/South Park/Whitehall), which brings together the parishes of Saint Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin (Whitehall), Saint Germaine (Bethel Park), Nativity (South Park) and Saint Valentine (Bethel Park);
Our Lady of the Valley (Beaver/Freedom/New Brighton/Rochester), which brings together the parishes of Saint Cecilia (Rochester), Saint Felix (Freedom), Holy Family (New Brighton) and Saints Peter and Paul (Beaver);
Resurrection (Bethel Park/Upper Saint Clair), which brings together the parishes of Saint John Capistran (Upper Saint Clair) and Saint Thomas More (Bethel Park);
Saint Catherine Laboure (South Park/Upper Saint Clair), which brings together the parishes of Saint Joan of Arc (South Park) and Saint Louise de Marillac (Upper Saint Clair);
Saint Clare of Assisi (Carbon Center/Chicora/North Oakland), which brings together the parishes of Saint Joseph (North Oakland), Mater Dolorosa (Chicora) and Saint Wendelin (Carbon Center);
Saint Faustina (Northern Butler County), which brings together the parishes of Saint Alphonsus (Boyers/Murrinsville/West Sunbury), Saint Christopher (Prospect) and Saint Peter (Slippery Rock);
Saint Francis of Assisi (Cabot/Coylesville/Herman), which brings together the parishes of Saint John (Coylesville), Saint Joseph (Cabot) and Saint Mary of the Assumption (Herman);
Saints Joachim and Anne (Elizabeth/Glassport/South Allegheny area), which brings together the parishes of Saint Mark (Liberty Borough/Port Vue), Saint Michael (Elizabeth) and Queen of the Rosary (Glassport);
Saint Jude (Morningside/Shadyside/Stanton Heights), which brings together the parishes of Saint Raphael (Morningside/Stanton Heights/Upper Lawrenceville) and Sacred Heart (Shadyside);
Saints Martha and Mary (Hampton/Richland), which brings together the parishes of Saint Catherine of Sweden (Hampton Township) and Saint Richard (Richland Township);
Saint Matthew (Etna/Glenshaw/Millvale/Reserve), which brings together the parishes of All Saints (Etna), Saint Aloysius (Reserve Township), Saint Bonaventure (Glenshaw) and Holy Spirit (Millvale);
Saint Raphael the Archangel (Carnegie/Green Tree/Scott), which brings together the parishes of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton (Carnegie), Saint Margaret of Scotland (Green Tree) and Saints Simon and Jude (Scott Township).
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fourteen groupings of parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will merge in January 2021 to create 14 new parishes.
Bishop David Zubik announced the news Saturday, saying 40 parishes will be part of the mergers. The mergers are set for Jan. 4, 2021, bringing the number of parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh from 107 to 81.
“Each of the mergers was requested by the priest-administrator of the grouping, after extensive consultation with parishioners,” the diocese said in a release.
According to the release from the diocese, the 14 new parishes are:
