By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 663 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death Saturday.
Of today’s newly reported cases, 636 are confirmed from 3,145 PCR tests. There are 27 probable cases.
New cases range in age from 1 year old to 101 years old with a median age of 44 years old, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from November 8 to November 27. There are 27 positive test results that are over a week old.
The one new death pushes the county death toll to 505.
There have been 27,484 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started. There have been 1,957 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county.
Health officials say 268,507 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.