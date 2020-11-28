Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man suspected of robbing multiple businesses was arrested by Pittsburgh police.
Police say 30-year-old Nicolas Ellis of the North Side was arrested Saturday on the 2800 block of California Avenue. He has is facing four robbery charges.
Law enforcement says he entered a Rite Aid on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue around 8 a.m. and got away with cash from the register. After being arrested, police say he confessed to multiple other robberies at gas stations on North Craig Street, Banskville Road and West Liberty Avenue.
Officials say the robberies occurred over the last three days. Ellis is in the Allegheny County Jail.
