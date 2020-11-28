PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is Small Business Saturday. It’s one of the busiest days for mom-and-pop shops, and this year it comes during the stay-at-home advisory.

For some of these small businesses, it’s their hope to make back some of the losses they received during this pandemic, and it comes at a time where COVID-19 cases are surging.

Many small businesses or events like the Holiday Market are laying out safety protocols by having guests wear masks, abide by social distancing guidelines, and providing sanitizer.

With capacity limits on how many people can be inside, some small businesses are upping their online services and are utilizing curbside pickup.

Here’s why today is important to these businesses last year on this day alone more than $19 billion was spent. According to a study from Ware2Go, 76% of Americans say they are likely to shop small because of the pandemic.

Experts say the money you spend stays in your community.

“When you think about the dollars that are spent, 69 cents of every dollar for small businesses stays in the local community. So it’s such a huge opportunity not just for the small businesses but for our communities themselves,” Duquesne University Professor Audrey Guskey said.

To show how dire this year is for them, 1 in 5 small businesses say they will close if economic conditions don’t change.

So they are hoping people from the community in our can come out to support them today and the rest of this holiday season.