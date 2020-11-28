CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A piece of history has returned to where it belongs.

For more than 70 years, West View Park was famous for its amusement rides. When it closed in 1977, most were torn down or sold off.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Saturday, the West View Historical Society brought a piece of the park back to its original home. The society got its hands on the painted inner panels from the park’s merry-go-round.

The society says the panels are in good condition, and officials hope to have them restored by a local artist.

The park is now home to a shopping center.

