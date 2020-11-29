Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Goober & Stretch

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Goober, a very special boy both inside and out. Goober’s thin appearance is due to chronic pancreatitis, a condition that requires him to follow a very special diet to help manage his symptoms. He has a lot of energy and will need a family who can give him physical exercise and plenty of mental stimulation. Goober would prefer to be the only dog in his new home, but that’s only because he wants all of the love for himself!

To find out more about how to adopt Goober, visit this link!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Stretch Armstrong came to Animal Friends after he was found as a stray. He would do best in a home with an experienced cat owner who is willing to spend time playing with him and giving him new and interesting things to do. Stretch has recently started to learn clicker training and could enjoy more training and puzzles as long as you have some tasty treats to use as a reward!

To find out more about how to adopt Stretch Armstong, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Ace & Bugs

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Ace is a 10-month-old English Setter/Brittany Spaniel mix who gets along well with other dogs. His eye was hurt when he was a young puppy but he does great with only one!

Ace is shy and needs a patient, understanding family to adopt him. He was only used to his former owner and is learning to trust new people in his life. If you have lots of love and patience, Ace is ready to meet you.

To find out more about how to adopt Ace, visit this link!

Watch Ace on the Hallmark Channel!



Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bugs was found on the side of a road by a gentleman who thought she had been hit by a car. But, she was blind, all alone in the world — and very scared. Bugs has been with us since Oct. 2019 and is 3.5-years-old.

She passes the time cuddling with her stuffed animals. She also likes to play with her bell toys. Bugs can get startled if you come at her fast since she doesn’t see you, but she loves being pet. In addition to not being able to see, she has chronic URI and is on meds when it flares us.

She needs only the most special person to give her a home. Someone with experience with blind cats would be wonderful!

To find out more about how to adopt Bugs, visit this link!

Watch Bugs’ special adoption video!



Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

