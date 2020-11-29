By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in the Hill District late Sunday evening, according to Pittsburgh Police.

One of the victims is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her lower body and torso, police say.

The other victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police say the shooting happened at 10:15 p.m. on the 2000 block of Webster Avenue.

Pittsburgh Police are currently at the scene.

There have been no arrests at this time. Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

