Police say the incident took place Saturday afternoon.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — The Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that took place on Saturday.

Police say the crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. along Gill Hall Road near Chamberlain Road,

According to police, a white Buick SUV, perhaps an Encore, fled the scene.

It’s believed that the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side, including missing a portion of its bumper cover and wheel well liner.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who is aware of a vehicle with this type of damage is asked to contact Allegheny County 911 dispatchers and request to speak to an officer with the Jefferson Hills Police.

