Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — The Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that took place on Saturday.
Police say the crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. along Gill Hall Road near Chamberlain Road,
According to police, a white Buick SUV, perhaps an Encore, fled the scene.
It’s believed that the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side, including missing a portion of its bumper cover and wheel well liner.
Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who is aware of a vehicle with this type of damage is asked to contact Allegheny County 911 dispatchers and request to speak to an officer with the Jefferson Hills Police.
You must log in to post a comment.