By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people have been transported for medical treatment after a shooting on Market Street in Leechburg, according to police.
Leechburg Police and EMS were at the scene.
The incident occurred on the 100 block of Market Street.
Dispatchers first received a call about the incident at 3:07 p.m. Sunday.
A Pennsylvania State Police officer told KDKA that state police would be handling the investigation.
