By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people have been transported for medical treatment after a shooting on Market Street in Leechburg, according to police.

Leechburg Police and EMS were at the scene.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Market Street.

Dispatchers first received a call about the incident at 3:07 p.m. Sunday.

A Pennsylvania State Police officer told KDKA that state police would be handling the investigation.

