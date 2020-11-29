By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following a GOP lawsuit dismissal in court on Saturday, Pa. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman took to Twitter, invoking the losing history of the Cleveland Browns.

On Saturday, a Pennsylvania court dismissed a request from Republican Congressman Mike Kelly and Republican Congressional candidate Sean Parnell that had been seeking to throw out all mail-in ballots cast in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman posted the tweet Saturday evening, saying “If the President’s campaign doesn’t stop losing, the Cleveland Browns are gonna sue for trademark infringement.”

If the President’s campaign doesn’t stop losing, the Cleveland Browns are gonna sue for trademark infringement. https://t.co/vmKT9Hsiyv — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 28, 2020

Fetterman has recently been making light of the Dallas Cowboys on Twitter while disputing claims of voter fraud in Texas.

He now seems to have brought the Steelers AFC North division rival into the mix.

Going into Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season, the Browns have a 7-3 record, but have not recorded a winning season since 2007, when they finished with a 10-6 record.