PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We get back to the mid-50’s today with more sunshine and we stay dry.

Rain arrives overnight tonight and lasts through Monday as our next system arrives.

Most of the day Monday will be all rain and widespread leaving many areas with 1/2″ to 3/4″ of rain and then we see a wintry mix from dinner time until about midnight.

From midnight and through the day Tuesday, we will have snow showers leaving many with 1-2″ and areas north of I-80 and along the ridges picking up around 3″ of snow.

Our highs will struggle to make it to 40 degrees on Tuesday.

For the rest of the week, it’ll be cold with lows in the upper 20’s and highs in the low 40’s.

Our next round of rain and snow is possible late Thursday and through the day Friday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.