PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Homestead.

At this time, details are still limited.

The incident started with a car chase in Homestead that ended in the city of Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Police, it started around 11:00 Saturday night when Homestead Police saw a vehicle driving erratically.

The Homestead officer chased the vehicle into Pittsburgh before a crash took place involving their vehicles and a third vehicle.

Police say the car chase ended in the 3300 block of East Carson Street. That’s when Pittsburgh Police say the Homestead Officer shot the alleged suspect. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5lYT9XEsbM — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 29, 2020

After that is when Police say the officer shot the alleged suspect in the upper torso in the 3300 block of East Carson Street.

Pittsburgh paramedics took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the shooting and will interview the Homestead Police officer and other parties involved.

At this point, it’s unknown if the alleged suspect is facing any charges, his identity, and why the officer opened fire after the crash.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.