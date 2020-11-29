CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 88-year-old missing man.

Robert Comer was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at his apartment in the Hill District. He was last seen wearing a yellow and black plaid shirt, dark blue pants and black shoes.

Police describe him as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build and brown eyes.

Police also mentioned that he walks with a cane and often visits Larimer and East Liberty.

If you have any information about Comer’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.

