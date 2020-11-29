Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 88-year-old missing man.
Robert Comer was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at his apartment in the Hill District. He was last seen wearing a yellow and black plaid shirt, dark blue pants and black shoes.
Police describe him as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build and brown eyes.
Police also mentioned that he walks with a cane and often visits Larimer and East Liberty.
If you have any information about Comer’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.
