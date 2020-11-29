CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
The Steelers and Ravens are set to play on Tuesday night.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Steelers prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday that the team reported no new Coronavirus cases.

Coach Tomlin said Sunday afternoon that the team held a “Friday practice” that the team reported no new cases of COVID-19.

He went on to say that the team is holding virtual meetings to help keep the team apart.

Benny Snell is expected to be the teams feature back with James Conner on the Reserve/COVID list, whereas a group effort will be used to fill the spot of Stephon Tuitt who is on the list as well.

 

The Steelers and Ravens are set to face off Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed a second time.

