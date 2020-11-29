By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Steelers prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday that the team reported no new Coronavirus cases.

Coach Tomlin said Sunday afternoon that the team held a “Friday practice” that the team reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Coach Tomlin said it was great news today that there were no new positive COVID cases. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) November 29, 2020

He went on to say that the team is holding virtual meetings to help keep the team apart.

With no James Conner vs. the Ravens, Coach Tomlin said Benny Snell will be the feature runner on Tuesday night. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) November 29, 2020

Benny Snell is expected to be the teams feature back with James Conner on the Reserve/COVID list, whereas a group effort will be used to fill the spot of Stephon Tuitt who is on the list as well.

With Stephon Tuitt out, Coach Tomlin said he will use the entire group. Said to replace him is, 'not a one man job, it's an all man job.' — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) November 29, 2020

The Steelers and Ravens are set to face off Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed a second time.