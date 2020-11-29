CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
There were reportedly no new Coronavirus cases for the Ravens on Saturday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers-Ravens game scheduled for Tuesday night is reportedly still planned to take place.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said Sunday morning that no new Coronavirus cases were reported among the Ravens organization on Saturday and that the NFL intends on the game being played.

This comes after Thursday night’s game was rescheduled for Sunday and then again rescheduled for Tuesday following Coronavirus cases among the Ravens and Steelers organizations.

