By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers-Ravens game scheduled for Tuesday night is reportedly still planned to take place.
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said Sunday morning that no new Coronavirus cases were reported among the Ravens organization on Saturday and that the NFL intends on the game being played.
As of this morning, there have been nine Ravens players and eight staffers who have tested positive in the past week, per sources. There were no new positives on Saturday.
The Ravens-Steelers game for Tuesday night is still on, and the NFL intends to have it played, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020
This comes after Thursday night’s game was rescheduled for Sunday and then again rescheduled for Tuesday following Coronavirus cases among the Ravens and Steelers organizations.
