By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is known for its volunteer organizations and efforts, and a recent study has now found there is data to back that up.
In a study done by I Grow Chicago, Pittsburgh was ranked seventh-best in the country for having residents who actively volunteer in their communities.
According to the data, 38% of Pittsburgh residents volunteer and altogether put in an average of 69 million hours volunteering per year.
The study also shows that Pennsylvanians spend a good portion of time volunteering, with the state ranking 20th among others in the country. In total, Pennsylvanian volunteers spent an average of 341 million hours volunteering with 34% of residents volunteering.
I Grow Chicago said their report relied on the Corporation for National & Community Service’s 2018 Volunteering in America data but that this was the most recent data available.
The report was released ahead of Giving Tuesday, a holiday after Thanksgiving which encourages volunteering and activism.
You must log in to post a comment.