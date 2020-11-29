By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more Baltimore Ravens players have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to multiple reports, tight end Mark Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out of Tuesday’s game.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Sunday that Matt Judon is out for the game and “is headed to the COVID-19 reserve list.”
One more #Ravens starter is also out for Tuesday: Pass-rusher Matt Judon is headed to the COVID-19 reserve list, source said. So, both Mark Andrews and Judon. https://t.co/2hlpbNVxTs
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Sunday morning that:
- “At least 11 players have tested positive for COVID”
- “Twenty players have been added to the reserve/COVID list”
- “Ten staffers have tested positive.”
The ever-changing, up-to-date numbers in Baltimore appear to be these for this moment:
*At least 11 players have tested positive for COVID
*Twenty players have been added to the reserve/COVID list.
*Ten staffers have tested positive. https://t.co/DKj9vmlWXd
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020
The Steelers and Ravens are set to play Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed again.
