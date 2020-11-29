Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Whitehall Borough Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant in avoiding potential holiday scams.
In a Facebook post, the department wrote that fraud schemes will be prevalent this holiday season, as they are most holiday seasons.
The department is warning residents of online phishing scams that are disguised as popular companies, but in reality are attempts to gain personal information.
They mentioned one specific instance where a resident was defrauded of $7,000 in a matter of minutes.
They ask any Whitehall Borough residents to contact police if they have any questions about fraudulent activity.
You must log in to post a comment.