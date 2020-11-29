PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties north and east of Pittsburgh.
Butler, Clarion and New Castle are among the areas affected by the advisory.
Rain is expected late tonight and Monday as low pressure approaches. The rain should change to snow Monday night, and continue before tapering off Tuesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas where 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected. pic.twitter.com/Jv8wr8eR3R
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 30, 2020
The advisory does not affect Allegheny County, but we will likely end up with around 3 inches of snow, and it will fall between the early hours of Tuesday morning all the way through Wednesday midday.
The chances of squalls or whiteouts are slim.
There will be a slow accumulation over two days, which means that Pittsburgh counties and southern counties are not included in the advisory.
The advisory begins at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1 and will end at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
You must log in to post a comment.