CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The advisory will begin overnight on Tuesday.
Filed Under:Local Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties north and east of Pittsburgh.

Butler, Clarion and New Castle are among the areas affected by the advisory.

The advisory does not affect Allegheny County, but we will likely end up with around 3 inches of snow, and it will fall between the early hours of Tuesday morning all the way through Wednesday midday.

The chances of squalls or whiteouts are slim.

There will be a slow accumulation over two days, which means that Pittsburgh counties and southern counties are not included in the advisory.

The advisory begins at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1 and will end at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Comments