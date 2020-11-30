PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced over a dozen new church mergers, now reducing the number of parishes from 107 to 81.

Bishop David Zubik announced the news on Saturday, saying 40 parishes across Southwestern Pa. will be part of these mergers — creating a total of 14 new parishes.

In a letter sent to parishioners, Zubik said this has not been a simple task.

Zubik went on to say that these mergers will ultimately position the new parishes in a better spot when it comes to addressing financial needs, sharing resources, and allowing clergy to focus on spiritual work.

He also encouraged parishioners to warmly welcome this change.

The mergers will take place on January 4, 2021.

The full list of mergers can be seen below: