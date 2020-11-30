ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man after an arrest warrant was issued following a double shooting in Armstrong County.

37-year-old Chad Goldstrom of New Kensington is accused of shooting two people.

According to Pa. State Police, around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday along Market Street in Leechburg, Goldstrom fired multiple shots at two men and hit both of them.

Those victims, both 38-year-olds, were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital to be treated for injuries.

One was left in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition.

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Goldstrom’s arrest.

He is facing charges of:

Criminal attempted homicide

Aggravated assault

Recklessly endangering another person

Goldstrom is still on the run at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Kittanning.