ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man after an arrest warrant was issued following a double shooting in Armstrong County.
37-year-old Chad Goldstrom of New Kensington is accused of shooting two people.
According to Pa. State Police, around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday along Market Street in Leechburg, Goldstrom fired multiple shots at two men and hit both of them.
Those victims, both 38-year-olds, were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital to be treated for injuries.
One was left in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition.
The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Goldstrom’s arrest.
He is facing charges of:
- Criminal attempted homicide
- Aggravated assault
- Recklessly endangering another person
Goldstrom is still on the run at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Kittanning.
