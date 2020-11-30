CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Park Road and Logan Road Saturday.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Ambulance Accident, Ambulance Crash, Bethel Park, Bethel Park Police, Hit and Run, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park police are trying to find a Jeep Cherokee they say crashed into an ambulance then drove away.

Police say on Saturday, an ambulance had on its lights and siren while responding to an emergency.

That’s when a car, believed to be a 2014-2018 gray Jeep Cherokee, allegedly crashed into the ambulance at the intersection of South Park Road and Logan Road.

After the crash, police say the vehicle fled the scene, continuing south on Logan Road.

Police believe the car has moderate damage to the front bumper and grill.

They didn’t say if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Anyone with info is asked to call 412-833-2000.

Comments