BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park police are trying to find a Jeep Cherokee they say crashed into an ambulance then drove away.

Police say on Saturday, an ambulance had on its lights and siren while responding to an emergency.

That’s when a car, believed to be a 2014-2018 gray Jeep Cherokee, allegedly crashed into the ambulance at the intersection of South Park Road and Logan Road.

After the crash, police say the vehicle fled the scene, continuing south on Logan Road.

Police believe the car has moderate damage to the front bumper and grill.

They didn’t say if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Anyone with info is asked to call 412-833-2000.