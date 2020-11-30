CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Michelle Krill Field beginning on Wednesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 testing for five days beginning on Wednesday, December 2.

Testing will be available from 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. at Michelle Krill Field in Butler.

The site will be both a drive-thru and walk-in testing clinic and can perform up to 450 tests per day.

Tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be free to all patients. Patients are required to be three-years-old and older and are not required to be showing symptoms of COVID-19.

No appointments will be necessary and patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or their insurance card.

Patients will be required to complete registration on-site and results will be available 2-7 days after testing.

