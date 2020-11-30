CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Fitzgerald posted in a tweet Tuesday morning about Moderna's vaccine trials.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Moderna is seeking FDA emergency authorization use for its Coronavirus vaccine, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says that ‘the symptoms aren’t that bad with the vaccine.”

Fitzgerald posted a tweet Monday morning saying that “Allegheny County is always ready to lead the way.”

It was announced in early September that Fitzgerald and Allegheny County Health Department director Dr. Debra Bogen were participating in the trial.

