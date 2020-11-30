By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,797 new cases of Coronavirus and 75 additional deaths Monday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 361,464 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 4,405 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 918 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 10,383.

There are 2,828,049 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 35,367 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,661 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 42,028 cases at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 14,499 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

