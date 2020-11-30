By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 920 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 902 are confirmed from 3,339 PCR tests. There are 18 probable cases.

New cases range in age from 3-weeks-old to 98-years-old with a median age of 42 years old, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from November 6 to November 29.

The four new deaths push the county death toll to 509

There have been 28,404 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started. There have been 2,015 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county.

Health officials say 271,344 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: